Oyo traders, artisans stage solidarity walk for Makinde’s re-election bid

Artisans in Oyo State under the aegis of Progressive Traders and Artisans Association of Nigeria (PROTAN), Oyo State chapter took to the streets of Ibadan, the state capital for a solidarity walk to support the second term bid of the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde.

The traders numbering about 400 described Makinde’s administration as one which has met the demands of residents of the state.

The solidarity walk, which commenced at the PROTAN Headquarters at Iba-Oluyole Shopping Complex took the traders through the popular Oja’ba Market and terminated at Mapo Hall, where they chanted solidarity songs for Makinde.

Speaking on behalf of the association, the President, Mogaji Salawudeen Kamorudeen, praised Governor Seyi Makinde for implementing traders’- friendly policies within the past three years, adding that this has helped in improving the living standard of its members.

Salawudeen said artisans in Oyo State are in full support of governor Seyi Makinde’s re-election bid, adding that the association’s resolve can not be shortchanged.

He said, “PROTAN the largest body of traders and Artisans in Oyo State, urges Governor Seyi Makinde to rest assured of our continued support and love for his administration”.

Chief Salawudeen Kamorudeen, who is the Vice-President of Oyo State Market Leaders Council, thanked Governor Makinde for the renovation and upgrade of Primary Healthcare Centres in all the wards in Oyo State.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the National Technician Association, Comrade Wemimo Oladokun, commended Makinde’s spirit of oneness, adding that he has developed the State in many ways.

He added that the Governor has set a template for other Governors in the Southwest, pointing at the recruitment of the largest number of Amotekun corps in the South-West.

Oladokun said the governor in his kindness has encouraged traders to excel in the State, by creating enabling environment for members of the Association to thrive.

The NATA leader, said the association and others have chosen to converge on Mapo, to pass a vote of confidence on the Governor, notwithstanding the enticement by opposition parties.

The traders and artisans, therefore, appealed to the governor not to be discouraged in his efforts towards taking the state to the desired height, particularly in improving the standards of education and other sectors.

The solidarity walk was witnessed by members of different associations registered under PROTAN.





