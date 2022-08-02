Osun PDP, OSSIEC bicker over planned LG poll

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the outgoing Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and the Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) against going ahead with the planned local government election in the state.

But, OSSIEC urged the people of the state to disregard the PDP over the issue, stressing that the commission would announce the date of the election at an appropriate time.

The PDP in a statement in Osogbo by Mr Oladele Oluwabamiji, it’s director of Media, charged members of the public to rise against another wastage, warning that no act of illegality will be allowed to stand by the incoming administration.

The party further advised Oyetola and OSSIEC to arrange a team of legal experts to review the legal stipulations so as to be properly guided and avoid running into serious legal ditch that will not only bring an embarrassment to whoever may be the target beneficiaries of the planned illegal election, but also further put the state in a serious financial mess.

The party called on Governor Oyetola to channel the funds meant for the “illegal” election towards settling arrears of workers and pensioners in the state, the Party concluded.

The PDP drew the pointed attentions of Governor Oyetola and the state electoral body to a pending suit before the Federal High Court, Osogbo, in FHC/OS/CS/94/2022, in which PDP is challenging OSSIEC on the planned illegal local government election, “while at the same time praying the court to restrain INEC from releasing voter register to OSSIEC for reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 with respect to giving notice of elections, nomination of candidates, publication of names etc.

However, OSSIEC chairman, Chief Segun Oladitan, described as baseless and unfounded, the rumours that the local government election in the state had been slated for October 29, 2022.

In a statement, he said that the only recognised body to announce the date for the poll is OSSIEC, urging the people to disregard the PDP on the matter.

Oladitan stated that at the appropriate time, the commission would come out with the election guidelines.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…