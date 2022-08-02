14 parties to contest Kano governorship election

No fewer than 14 political parties are to field governorship candidates in Kano State in the 2023 poll, going by the announcement of the Independent Electoral Commission ( INEC).

The particulars of the candidates and deputies were pasted at the state office of the commission on Saturday.

The parties include: All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Allied Peoples Party (APP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Others are the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Labour Party (LP), National Rescue Party (NRP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The rest are the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Action Alliance (AA) and African Action Congress (AAC).

Some of the candidates listed by INEC are Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna (APC), Alhaji Abba Kabir-Yusuf (NNPP), Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil (ADC), Aishatu Mahmud (NRP), and Sadiq Wali (PDP).

However, the appearance of Wali on the list came as a surprise to some politicians in the state, as the commission earlier named Mohammed Abacha, the son of the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, as the candidate of PDP in the state.

