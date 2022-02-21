Osun APC faction rejects primary election result, heads for appeal

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Osun APC faction rejects, APC Executive, APC to boycott Bayelsa election, APC to ratify amended, Kwara APC chieftain battles, Enugu APC crisis deepens, inaugurates Oyo APC LG chairmen, Edo APC inaugurates SEC, Oyo APC inaugurates chairmen, Youths ask for more opportunities to serve, APC youths appeal to leaders, Sokoto APC crisis deepens, Anambra APC commends national, Lack of internal democracy, APC candidate to emerge , National Reconciliation Committee, APC reconciliation committee , APC has no candidate, Ekiti APC Primary, 82 youth groups endorse, Defectors were already expelled members, not Omo-Agege's supporters, Delta APC, convention in party's best interest, Leadership tussle rocks APC, APC releases schedule for February Convention, Kwara APC cautions Adamu-led, APC convention, APC govs decide convention, Kalus call for postponement, Oyo APC North America chapter, New faction of APC emerges, APC call Lagos continuity agenda, APC convention, We will intervene very soon, Factional APC caretaker committee, APC insists on going to court, Zamfara APC now rebranded,APC commences sale of forms, Oyo APC crisis continues, Protesters storm APC secretariat, No petition received in Ondo, Stalemate persists in Oyo APC , We didn't receive petition, No petition against Ekiti ,Fake delegate list, Factional Kwara APCnew date for aborted congress, publicity scribe commends members , Lagos APC releases list, Osun APC state congress, Edo APC holds congress, Oke-Ogun 1 zone, Be fair in your dealings, Abia APC would not, APC sweeps Plateau, Delta APC, Lagos appeal committee receives, APC state congress, LG Congress: APC inaugurates Appeal Committees, APC justifies rising external debt, APC LG congress, Plateau APC set, APC swears in 225 wards excos in Kebbi, Buhari administration has expanded, Health Emergency Trust Fund, Buhari's economic initiatives, Don't purchase forms, Ogun APC appeal committee, Court asked to stop, APC to conduct LGs', APC governors fault Southern , APC national convention, We are not recommending sharing, APC Enugu ward congress, Osun APC caucus raises, Water sector has received, APC keeps members, Lagos APC suspends former, APC explains heavy police, Oyo APC Ward Congress result, Ondo APC adopts consensus, stakeholders reject ward congress, No APC ward congress, APC ward congresses, Enugu APC ward congress, Buhari making frantic efforts, Interested members in Ekiti, APC wins chairmanship seats, Sokoto APC assures members, Buhari has revolutionised aviation , APC releases timetable, opening of factional state office, Kwara APC crisis:, APC chairman reiterates commitment, Lagos APC loses treasurer, No crisis in Ondo APC , APC shifts dates, Suspension of lawmakers

The Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Monday said that, the result of last Saturday’s governorship primary elections as sham, kand charade.

Salinsile in a statement made available after the factional stakeholders meeting held at Oranmiyan House, Osogbo, however, rejected its outcome which he said was fraught with fraud and manipulation.

“We are therefore convinced that justice has not been served and therefore rejects the result and will be approaching the Appeal Committee to be set up by the National Secretariat.”

The factional chairman remarked that, “We put on record the fact that many people were disenfranchised, as APC members who trooped to the election centres with their membership slips, could not find their names on the register.

“Contrary to the guidelines, accreditation did not take place in many election centres while result sheets were unavailable.

“The appointees of Governor Gboyega Oyetola were the appointed electoral officers and supervisors of the exercise.

“We note that there were overvoting in some areas while the much talked about the presence of Independent National Electoral Commission INEC was far-fetched.

“Many members who were not part of Governor Oyetola’s IleriOluwa group were chased away from the election centres by thugs and hoodlums hired by government agents.

“Prior to the Saturday’s high-level display of impunity called election, we have had to call on Governor Oyetola to resign from membership of the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (NCECPC) as it runs against morality and the law.

“That position was used by Governor Oyetola to get so many things manipulated in the process leading to conduct of the primary, including the furtive change of date of the exercise

“We put it on record the fact that there were so many anomalies, all of which incidentally, we have made known before Saturday’s event.

“We put on record that as at the day of the election, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, our governorship aspirant, was not allowed to have access to the membership register by which the exercise took place.

“By this, he was denied knowledge of how many members the party had as at the day of the election which is contrary to morality and the law.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Osun APC faction rejects  Osun APC faction rejects

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Osun APC faction rejects  Osun APC faction rejects

You might also like
Latest News

Lagos to become medical tourism hub ― Obafemi Hamzat

Latest News

Drama as Reps, Customs, Finance Ministry bicker over reopening of e-modernisation…

Latest News

APC reverses itself, fixes convention for March 26

Latest News

Again, DSS prevents lawyers from visiting Nnamdi Kanu

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More