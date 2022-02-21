Ogun govt to crown new Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo on Wednesday

The Ogun State Government will on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 crown the new Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo, His Royal Highness, Oba Lawrence Adebajo.

After 28 years of interregnum, a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, on Monday, said Oba Adebajo will be crowned in Ijebu-Igbo.

The statement said: “An event of this magnitude would draw sons, daughters, and indeed guests and well-wishers to the ancient town of Ijebu-Igbo.

“Therefore, as a mark of honour for the new monarch and to ensure a memorable event, the Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, has directed that all schools in Ijebu-Igbo and its environs should not open on Wednesday, 23rd February 2022.

“This is to give room for the parents, teachers and indeed learners to partake in the epochal event.

“As the new monarch is inaugurated, the State Government enjoins the people of Ijebu-Igbo and their guests to cooperate with the security operatives and traffic controllers to ensure that the historic ceremony is conducted in an orderly manner.”

