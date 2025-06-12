Osun Amotekun operative slumps, dies while preparing for work

An operative of the Osun state command of the South West security outfit code-named Amotekun, Sheriff Ogundiran, on Thursday, slumped and died in his home while preparing for the day’s work.

The deceased, who was said to have served as the Provost of the B Division at the Ila-Orangun Command before his death, gave up the ghost after several efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive.

The command’s spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu said, “Ogundiran collapsed unexpectedly and was later confirmed dead.

“The death left a profound void within the Corps and the larger security community in Osun State.”

In a condolence message signed by the Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, Mr. Adekunle Omoyele, the security outfit condoled with he late Ogundiran’s family, friends, colleagues, and the entire community of Ila-Orangun.

The message read, “The deceased is a disciplined, loyal, and tireless operative. Ogundiran Sheriff was more than just an operative; he was a pillar of our operational command structure and a proud son of Osun who served with unwavering dedication to the security of our people.

“His sudden death is not only shocking but a painful and irreplaceable loss to the Amotekun Corps, his family, and the community he served with courage and honour.

“During his time with us, Sheriff distinguished himself with admirable professionalism, bravery, and an unmatched commitment to duty. He played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and order in Ila-Orangun and beyond. His legacy will forever be etched in the history of the Osun Amotekun Corps.”

The corps commander pledged to support the deceased’s family.

