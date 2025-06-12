Tinubu, ministers to witness new NACCIMA President’s election in Kwara

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will next week Wednesday lead other dignitaries in politics and business communities to Ilorin, Kwara state to elect the first indigene of the state, Engineer Jani Ibrahim, as the new president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Thursday, chairman of the local organising steering committee of the Kwara State Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA), Engineer Abu Salami, said that the 65th Annual General Meeting/Conference of the association would elect Ibrahim as the first Kwaran to occupy the position since the establishment of NACCIMA in 1960.

“This, therefore, calls for celebration of all Kwarans,” he said.

KWACCIMA chieftain said that other dignitaries in the entourage of President Tinubu would include the minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Mrs. Jumoke Oduwoye; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Abdulateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi (SAN).

He also said that the incumbent president of the association, Chief Dele Oye, and other members of his cabinet will also attend the two-day event to handover to the new president and his team, as well as presidents and director generals of all chambers in the country, among other high profile personalities.

According to Engineer Salami, election of NACCIMA officers is constitutionally by succession of two years, saying, “This arrangement is perfect and succession makes transition peaceful and free from rancour”.

He said that Engineer Jani Ibrahim, Chairman and Technical Adviser of LUBCON Limited is not new in the business world, adding that he was president of KWACCIMA, chairman of CONSCCIMA, and lately the current 1st National Deputy President of NACCIMA for the past two years.

Meanwhile, business community in the state has called on the incoming NACCIMA president to include ease of doing business in his agenda when he assumes office.

Speaking on behalf of members of KWACCIMA, Engineer Salami said that the incoming president should look into issue of alleged multiple taxation to make business community thrive without stress.

The KWACCIMA chieftains, who recognized that taxation is used to provide infrastructure and other amenities by the government, said the incoming president should collaborate with government to ensure a stable business environment.

“As it is, business climate is not stable. So, the new NACCIMA president should work with the federal government to make business environment conducive and stable. He should work towards seeing reduction in the cost of fuel. The cost of energy is high and this affects cost of production and prices of goods and services. He should work towards achieving alternative sources of energy.

“We believe that his tenure will expose Kwara business community and businesses to both national and global markets”.