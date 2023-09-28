The police in Lagos State have arrested five armed men, suspected to be fake members of the South West Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun, for shooting some residents of Igbo Olodo village along Ketu Omu Road in the Ikosi Ejinrin Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

Those who were arrested have been identified as Mojeed Lookman, Ajani Tunde, Adebayo Abdulahi, Opabola Rofiat and Abiola James.

The suspects were arrested by policemen attached to the state police command while reacting to a distress call by residents of the Lagos community.

The police also recovered: four (4) locally made guns with twenty-two (22) live ammunitions from the arrested suspects.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the invasion of the community by the armed men came some months after a 49-year-old resident of the community, Alade Bello was hacked to death by some armed hoodlums.

The gunmen, who were led by a man simply identified as Biodun Bashiru, claimed to have been mobilized to Lagos from Ede Osun State .

A resident of the community, Sikiru Lasisi, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune said, ” Our lives have continued to be in danger from these people, who continued to attack us .”

” Now they are using armed, uniformed men from another state to attack us after killing one of us during one of the attacks .”

Lasisi also stated, ” This is not the first time these Amotekun men are coming here to shoot our people. They will just come and shoot sporadically and disappear .”

” On Wednesday, they came again and started shooting. Some people were mobilized and the police were able to arrest them .”

Rafiu Adewale, another resident of the Lagos community said .” The police at State Criminal Investigation Departmen, Panti had already arrested four people over constant attacks on our lives and they were charged to court .”

He also said ” The police arrested Mukaila Nofiu ,Hassan Kazeem , Wasiu Rasheed and charged them to court .”.

The resident also said that Policemen from the Zone 2 Police Command also arrested another member of the gang , Oluwatobiloba Adesanya and was also charged to court .”

He pleaded, “The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police should save us from these hoodlums .”

When contacted, the image maker in charge of the state police command , Benjamin Hundeyin said that he was yet to be briefed about the arrest of the suspects as at the time of filing this report.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE