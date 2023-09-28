The Chief Executive Officer of Ebony Vaults, a funeral home in Ikoyi, has provided a free casket, hall, pallbearers, and hornsmen, among others, for the second burial of late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Tribune Online reports that Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023.

Following his death, controversies have continued to trail the incident, with many demanding justice over the tragic death.

Mohbad, whose body was initially buried a day after his death, was later exhumed for autopsy and further investigation by the police.

However, in preparation for the second burial of the late rapper, prominent Nigerian actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh visited a popular funeral home in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State to make inquiries about the necessary items needed for a proper funeral ceremony.

Updating Nigerians about the visit, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram account to disclose that the CEO of the funeral home generously provided almost all the needed items for the burial at no cost.

She wrote, “A visit to EBONY VAULT IKOYI in preparation for General MOHBAD’s befitting burial.

“The CEO of @ebonyfuneralng gave us a free casket, a free hall, a huge discount for the vault, free pallbearers, free hornsmen, 2 fresh wreaths, 2 wreath bearers, and a horse carriage. Thanks to my sister @tontolet #justiceformohbad🕊🕯😑💔 #Justicefordjsplash.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NLC, TUC declare indefinite strike action October 3

A joint press briefing by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Tuesday declared an indefinite strike action across Nigeria, starting from Tuesday, October 3, 2023….

Mohbad was brought in dead — Lagos hospital breaks silence

Perez Medcare Hospital, Lagos, where late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad, was taken to in his last moments, has broken the silence over his death..…..

Alleged misconduct: Court stops impeachment of Ondo deputy governor

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct….….…

Abducted Zamfara Students: We’re not negotiating with terrorists — FG

The Federal Government on Tuesday dismissed the claim by Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State that it was negotiating with the Terrorists to secure the release of the abducted students of the Federal University of Gusau and others, describing it as false, insisting that it was rather working assiduously round the clock to ensure that the abducted students and others return home unhurt.….……

Shaibu locked out from Government House

The fight between Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Monday, took another twist as the deputy governor was prevented from entering the State Government House, apparently on the order of Obaseki.....…

MONDAYLINES: ‘Alaafin’s stool is not for sale’

An oba is put on the throne to keep “the bush at bay.” Collectively and individually, the successful oba is praised as “so’gbó di’lé/sò’gbé dì’gboro/ oba a s’ààtàn d’ojà – the successful king is he who turns forest to home; the one who turns bush to town....…

EDITORIAL: Citizen Misbahu Salisu and his murdered baby girl

THE story sounds too bizarre to be real, but a 28-year-old man, Misbahu Salisu, is in custody for allegedly taking his own daughter’s life penultimate week because, as he reasoned, she wasn’t the right sex. According to reports, Salisu, a resident of Doka Baici in Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, allegedly poisoned his day-old baby girl to death because he preferred a male child……