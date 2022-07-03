Osun 2022: IPAC calls for caution ahead of guber poll

Ahead of Osun governorship polls slated for July 16, 2002, the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in the state has expressed concern over recent happenings in the build up to the election and has called for caution in order to have a crisis-free poll.

The State Chairman of the council, Comrade Wale Adebayo at a media parley in Osogbo, the Osun State Capital on Saturday appealed to dramatis personae in the election to shun acts that could lead to voters apathy and any form of bloodshed.

Adebayo reminded the electorate that electoral violence is an anathema to peaceful conduct of elections, and it militate against the consolidation of democracy as well as retards the development and progress of the state.

The council chairman urged the youths to embrace peace and not allow themselves to be used as instruments of violence.

He added that supporters of political parties should conduct them in a manner that would not heat up the polity.

“Let me also appeal to our teeming youth to use the social media responsibly. It should not be used to insult and incite anyone before, during and even after the poll.”

“To us in IPAC, we want nothing more than credible and transparently free and fair elections. We passionately appeal to security personnel, we implore them to remain neutral and to man sensitive areas to avoid ballot box snatching,” Adebayo said.

