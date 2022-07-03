Ikpeazu returns to Abia from Turkey

Latest News
By Nnanna Nwogu - Umuahia
Abia State Government constitutes , Atiku has all it takes , Evil forces undermine nationhood, Abia govt vows, 2023: Why Igbo Ikpeazu's visit to Buhari, Ikpeazu sacks ASEPA Deputy, Abia releases N3.2bn for workers, Diversify your curriculum, Late Lady Ironsi believed, Ikpeazu swears in 27 new commissioners, Abia celebrates with fasting, Ikpeazu condemns police shooting, Abia govt signs MoU, killers of Marist student, Diaspora day: Ikpeazu felicitates, assures of foreign scholarship, Abia ENDSARS panel recommends, Don't heat up, Ukwa/Ngwa people vote of confidence, Abia curfew now from 8 pm, Imo attacks: Gov Ikpeazu, Gov Ikpeazu inaugurates Teachers, Ikpeazu permanent secretaries, PDP, Abia State, scholarship, Ikpeazu, COVID-19 patient, one-day governor of Abia
Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu

After his absence from Abia State that lasted six days, the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, is back from his Turkey vacation, alongside his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike and Sheyi Makinde of Oyo.

His plane touched down Port Harcourt Airport by noon, Saturday.

Speaking on the return of the governor, the state Commisisoner for Information and Strategy, Barr Eze Chikamnayo said, “Ikpeazu went to Turkey with his colleagues, not just Gov. Nyesom Wike, but also Seyi Makinde.

“So in this season of politics, it is customary for leaders to contemplate on milage made so far.

“All is aware that these governors have been busy with a lot of activities in the last few months.

“So, it is only natural that they have a retreat.

Speaking on if the trip has anything in stock for Abia State,  Barr Chikamnayo said that in few days, Abia residents would hear the full benefits of that trip.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs


Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

You might also like
Latest News

Osun 2022: IPAC calls for caution ahead of guber poll

Latest News

Envoy calls for unity against terrorism as Burundi celebrates 60th anniversary

Latest News

UPDATE: Death toll rises to 48 hours after bandits attack Niger mining site

Latest News

Chekwas not APGA presidential standard-bearer, expelled in 2003 — Abia APGA

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More