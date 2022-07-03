Ikpeazu returns to Abia from Turkey

After his absence from Abia State that lasted six days, the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, is back from his Turkey vacation, alongside his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike and Sheyi Makinde of Oyo.

His plane touched down Port Harcourt Airport by noon, Saturday.

Speaking on the return of the governor, the state Commisisoner for Information and Strategy, Barr Eze Chikamnayo said, “Ikpeazu went to Turkey with his colleagues, not just Gov. Nyesom Wike, but also Seyi Makinde.

“So in this season of politics, it is customary for leaders to contemplate on milage made so far.

“All is aware that these governors have been busy with a lot of activities in the last few months.

“So, it is only natural that they have a retreat.

Speaking on if the trip has anything in stock for Abia State, Barr Chikamnayo said that in few days, Abia residents would hear the full benefits of that trip.”

