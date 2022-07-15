Osun 2022: Court bars INEC from requesting for Amotekun’s service

•Don't go to polling units in uniform, Amotekun directs operatives

By Oluwole Ige, Adeolu Adeyemo, Bioluwatife Akinyemi
Barely few hours to the conduct of Saturday’s governorship poll in Osun state, a Federal High Court, sitting in Osogbo, on Thursday, restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from requesting the service of the Amotekun Security Corps during the exercise.
The court presided over by Justice Ayo Emmanuel, also barred the field commander of Amotekun in Osun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu from deploying operatives of the security corps for the purpose of the election.
Counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Osun, Barrister Hashim Abioye, had in the suit number FHC/OS/CS/78/2022 joined INEC and Osun State Security Network (Amotekun) as 1st and 2nd defendants respectively.
In a certified true copy of the court order obtained by Saturday Tribune, in Osogbo, on Friday, Justice Emmanuel declared: “It is hereby ordered as follows: That 1st defendant is hereby restrained from requesting the deployment of the 2nd defendant as part of the security personnel deployable for the purpose of Osun 2022 governorship election pending the determination of the originating summons filed in this suit.
“That the 2nd defendant is hereby restrained from deploying or volunteering her officers, agents, and staff as part of the security personnel deployable for the purpose of Osun 2022 governorship election pending the determination of the originating summons filed in this suit.
“That the case is adjourned to the 20th day of July 2022.
Meanwhile, authorities of the (Amotekun Corps) Osun State Security Network Agency, have directed its operatives not to go to the polling units and booths today (Saturday) in their uniforms.
According to the statement issued by the field commander of Amotekun Security Network Agency, Osun State command, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, “this is to bring to your notice that all commanders should comport themselves in a peaceful manner in the forthcoming gubernatorial election on Saturday 16th July 2022.
“You must conduct yourself in a peaceful manner devoid of any controversy as the law has no respect for violators. You are to perform your civic right in mufti. Do not go to any polling unit with any material except your voter’s card.
“Remember to have with you all your tested and confirmed African Science materials. All your observations and reports must be sent to #Amotekunosunsituationbase.
“In case any of you foresee or discover any looming crisis in your polling unit of observation, you are to relay the information to the Police officer around, the Department of State Security Service officer and other accredited professional security officers saddled with election monitoring responsibilities, “the statement concluded.

