Osun 2022: Court bars INEC from requesting for Amotekun’s service

Barely few hours to the conduct of Saturday’s governorship poll in Osun state, a Federal High Court, sitting in Osogbo, on Thursday, restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from requesting the service of the Amotekun Security Corps during the exercise.

The court presided over by Justice Ayo Emmanuel, also barred the field commander of Amotekun in Osun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu from deploying operatives of the security corps for the purpose of the election.

Counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Osun, Barrister Hashim Abioye, had in the suit number FHC/OS/CS/78/2022 joined INEC and Osun State Security Network (Amotekun) as 1st and 2nd defendants respectively.