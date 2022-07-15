Police rescue two as fire guts bank in Onitsha

Anambra State Police Command, said its operatives have rescued two persons from a fire incident that gutted a first-generation bank at Onitsha, Anambra State.

The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officers, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu who disclosed this in a statement, in Awka, on Friday, said the incident happened at the bank, opposite Ejison PLaza main market Onitsha.

According to the statement, “Today 15/7/2022 at about 10:am, Anambra State Police Operatives rescued 2 victims of a fire incident at the bank, opposite Ejison plaza main market, Onitsha.

“Preliminary information reveals that the fire incident emanated from heat in the generator said to be inside the bank. This made customers scamper for safety in the process and some of the windows and doors got broken.

“The fire has been put off and the situation is been monitored. Further details shall be communicated please.”

