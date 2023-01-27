Ortom pledges maximum security for Corps members

The governor gave the assurance on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of…

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has assured 2023 Batch A S Corps Members deployed to the State of maximum security.

The governor gave the assurance on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of Batch A at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area.

Represented by his Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Teryima Nguhe the governor admonished the Youths to accept their postings in good fate, assuring them of unequalled Benue hospitality.

Ortom encouraged the corps members to interact freely while appreciating the Federal Government for establishing the scheme.

He concluded by assuring the NYSC management of his government support at all times.

Earlier, the State Coordinator NYSC Benue, Mr.Abe- Dankaro Ashumate, appreciated the State Government for her unflinching support over the years, most especially with the ongoing construction of the state of Art Multipurpose hall on camp.

Ashumate congratulated the Corps Members on their successful mobilisation for service, he commended their patriotic zeal as demonstrated through the acceptance of their call-up.

He appreciated the Collaborative Agencies and other Camp Officials for the successes recorded so far.

Present at the event was the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Aondover Kaka’an, who was represented by Justice Ayua Josephine who administered the Oath of Allegiance to the prospecting Corps Members.