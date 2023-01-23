CBN seeks NYSC’s partnership on use of e-naira for Corps members

The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has unfolded plans to partner the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on the use of e-naira for Corps Members.

It also said the electronic platform would offer its users the ease of payments at no risk.

The Deputy Director, Information Technology Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Habib Yusuf, stated this on Monday, when he led some staff of the apex bank on a courtesy visit to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

He added that the e-naira, which is first of its kind in Africa, encompasses digital wallets which would allow onboarding of many users and off-line payments for goods and services.

He added that the electronic platform would also offer its users the opportunity of many innovations with ease.

In her response, the Acting Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Mrs Christy Ifeyinwa Uba commended the CBN for the innovation.

She said the Scheme is ready for collaborations that would make the service year memorable for the Corps Members.

Uba however added that NYSC Management would consider the request from the CBN.