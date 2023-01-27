Court admits more evidence against Lagos doctor who ‘penetrated’ wife’s 16-year-old niece

“the survivor told me that the defendant allegedly engaged her in sexual activities sometime in…

Lagos State Sexual Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja has continued the trial of the medical doctor of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, Dr Olufemi Olaleye with the testimony of an Investigative Police Officer, IPO, Inspector Abe Leonard.

At about 11.00 pm, the Senior State Counsel, Babajide Boye, the IPO testified as the 6th prosecution witness, told Justice Rahman Oshodi that the case was reported at the Anthony Police station on November 29, 2021, at about 11:00 pm.

“A case of indecent treatment of a child was reported and the DPO of the station, DSP. Patricia Amadi deployed a team of policemen to the house of the defendant.

“About two hours later, the defendant and his lawyer came into the station.

“The DPO called both parties to her office where she interviewed them. She also sent for statement forms which were brought in by Sgt. Modupe Phillips,” the witness said.

The witness also told the court that he transferred the case to the Gender Unit in Ikeja after he discovered that it was a case of indecent treatment of a child and defilement.

He said, “the survivor told me that the defendant allegedly engaged her in sexual activities sometime in 2019 but the defendant denied it, stating that the survivor is like a daughter to him.

“However, the wife of the defendant, told me that the defendant confessed to her before coming to the station.

“I visited the scene of the incident but I did not get access to the house.





“I later advised the parties to go to the Gender Unit in Ikeja because Anthony Division has less power to investigate such cases”.

The court admitted in evidence the statements made by the witness and the statement of the defendant’s wife, Mrs Aderemi Olaleye.

During cross-examination by the defendant’s counsel, Babatunde Ogala (SAN), the witness confirmed to the court that the complainant did not submit the survivor for medical examination while at Anthony Police Station but he was aware that a medical examination was conducted at the Gender Section.

He added that he could not gain access to the house because the defendant’s wife was not at home and that the defendant was with them at the station.

Mrs. Olaleye was not at home to give access to the house and her husband was with us at the station.

“I can not remember the date I visited the house and on the second occasion I tried to go, I put a call to her but her number was not going through,” the witness said.

He maintained that the case was transferred to the Gender Section because the Anthony Police station had limited powers to investigate defilement and rape cases.

Justice Oshodi has adjourned the case to February 10 for the continuation of trial.

Dr Olaleye is facing a two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration of his wife’s 16-year-old niece.

He was arraigned by the Lagos State government in December at the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

The doctor pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.