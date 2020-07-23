Ortom begs Airforce to concede parts of land to Benue community

Following the controversy over the land dispute between the Nigerian Airforce and Ugondo community in parts of Makurdi and Gwer East local government areas of Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom has appealed to Airforce to concede parts of the land to the host community.

Governor Ortom stated this yesterday while briefing newsmen after a peace meeting between officials of the Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Airforce, Makurdi and stakeholders from Ugondo community.

Ortom said that he had appealed to the Tactical Air Command to concede 350 hectares of land from the 4,000 hectares housing the command to Ugondo Community to permanently end the age-long land dispute between the command and the host community.

The governor noted that instead of 900 hectares of land been demanded by members of the community the Airforce should concede 350 hectares, the proposal he said the host community had accepted.

Governor Ortom disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force authorities in Makurdi had promised to consult the Chief of Air Staff on the issue and get back to him, giving assurance that the matter will harmoniously be resolved.

According to the Governor, other issues raised by the community bothered on corporate social responsibility of the Tactical Air Command in the areas of provision of educational and health facilities as well as potable water which the command promised to address.

On the issue of compensation which the community also requested, the Governor said he would follow up the matter with members of the National Assembly from the state to see how best the matter could be resolved.

Governor Ortom used the opportunity to sympathize with the Chief of Air Staff and the entire Air Force formation in the country over the death of the first female combatant pilot, Tolulope Arotile and prayed God to grant her soul eternal rest and the entire Air Force and her immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.

