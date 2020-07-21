Two thousand one hundred and eleven delegates will decide the fate of the eight aspirants, seeking the ticket of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, to contest the gubernatorial election against the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Rotimi Akeredolu and others.

The primary election billed for Wednesday pooled the delegates from the 203 wards in the 18 local government councils of the state.

Aspirants who will be facing the delegates are the immediate past Vice-Chairman (South-West) of the party, Eddy Olafeso; 2016 candidate of the party in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede; Senator Boluwaji Kunlere; Bode Ayorinde and Godday Erewa.

Others are the Deputy Governor of Ondo State who recently defected from the ruling APC to the PDP, Agboola Ayayi; Ben Banjo Okunomo and Sola Ebiseeni.

The aspirants were cleared by the PDP screening committee which was headed by former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and the appeal committee headed by Senator Istifanus Dung.

Dogara-led committee cleared all the aspirants except two, aspirants Godday Erewa, and Bamidele Akingboye.

The appeal committee on the Ondo guber primary cleared Erewa on grounds that his documents were intact and upheld the disqualification of Akingboye by the screening committee.