Operate within your mandate, FCTA tasks new NYCN executives 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has congratulated the state chapter of newly elected executives of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

The FCT mandate Secretary, Social Development Secretariat, Hadiza Mohammed in a congratulatory message, said the new executives under the Chairmanship of Comrade Suleiman Abdullahi Ango would unify the entire youths of the FCT.

She told the new leaders to ensure transparency in running the affairs of the council as well as reposition the organization in other to live up to its mandate.

In a statement issued on Monday, by Shaka Sunday, Head, Media and Public Relations unit, FCT Social Development Secretariat, said the mandate Secretary is pleased with the outcome of the election held at the weekend.

Mrs Mohammed explained that the Youth Department of the Social Development Secretariat which is responsible for the supervision of the Youth body in the FCT briefed her through a Deputy Director who represented the secretariat alongside representatives from the Department of State Security, the Nigerian Police and the Civil Defense Corps.

The statement tasked the council to operate within its mandate, which includes and not limited to; providing a working instrument that will ensure peace, love, harmony, progress and understanding amongst members.

Others are living in unity as an indivisible and indissoluble youth Council dedicated to the promotion and education of the youths resident in the FCT.





According to the statement, “Work vigorously towards inculcating in the youth, a sense of patriotism and nationalism, coordinate the various programmes of all affiliate members

“Ensure active mobilization of FCT youths for development purposes, contribute, comment and give recommendation on important issues as they relate to and affect the resident youths of the FCT”

Announcing the result, Abdulrazak Shaibu, Chairman of the 8-Man Electoral Committee declared Comrade Suleiman Abdullah Ango, who was unopposed and had satisfied all the necessary conditions, emerged as the winner of the Elections and Chairman of the FCT Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

Other member include, Deputy Chairman-Irimiya Salome, Secretary Gen-Dadanla Kazeem A, Asst. Secretary Gen-Indatsu Ibrahim, Treasurer-Yahaya Bashir Maikas, Financial secretary-Isah Usman Mallam, Program Secretary-Yahaya Abdullahi Baba, Asst. Program Secretary-Abdulwahab Akande, Organizing Secretary HQ-Gabon Muhammad Salisu, Organizing Secretary II-Alhassan Abubakar S, Organizing Secretary III-Samuel Peter Aye, Social Welfare Secretary-Asheazi Musa,

While Awofe Adeshina Ismail emerged as the Public Relations Officer, Asst. PRO-Adamu Haruna, Internal Auditor-Chukwuego Ekwi Rita, Chief Whip-Bitrus ThankGod Zakoyi, Legal Adviser-Yahaya Adeyi, Vice Chairman AMAC/BWARI-Thomas Bulus, Vice Chairman G/LADA/KUJE-Jabba Mukhtar S, Vice Chairman ABAJI/KWALI-Gain Muhammad A.

The statement promised to continue to give support to the council’s programmes as much as possible and ensure strict supervision of its activities through the Youth Department of the Social Development Secretariat according to the extant rules guiding its establishment.