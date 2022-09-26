Ousted Delta traditional ruler reinstated

A Delta traditional ruler of Agbarho, His Royal Majesty, Sampson Ogugu I, the Osuvie of Agbarho kingdom, who was dethroned has been reinstated.

Agbarho is an Urhobo kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

It will be recalled that in December 2018, a faction in the kingdom drove the monarch out of the palace and installed Chief William Onokpite as king.

The newly installed king, however, did not enjoy recognition from the Delta State government.

HRM Sampson Ogugu I drove into the palace triumphantly at about 9:30a.m amid an excited crowd.

While addressing journalists, he affirmed his resolve to promote peace and the common good of the kingdom.

He also thanked the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, for providing security.

The excited monarch, however, ordered the crowd to take out all pieces of furniture in the palace for replacement with new ones.

Certain women said to be loyal to a rival group reportedly made attempt to protest against the monarch’s return, but were rebuffed by security agents.

Meanwhile, police operatives have taken over the kingdom to avert a breakdown of law and order and enforce the new order.

