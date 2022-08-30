OPC Reformed tasks Yoruba leaders on unity

As a result of the upheavals in the Nigerian political circuit, the President of the pan Yoruba group, Oodua People’s Congress Reformed, Chief Dare Adesope, has called on Yoruba elders including elder statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and all relevant groups to sheathe their swords and support the presidential flagbearer of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adesope said it is important for Yoruba people to stay as a unit because what may likely happen after the election may not be too good for the race if the Yorubas refuse to be united.

According to him, the way to clear the ripples is to create a united front, adding that he had advised the former governor of Lagos State not to relent in his efforts until his vision is achieved.

He said Tinubu should hold strong and not take with levity but with utmost importance, the vision of creating a better Nigeria, adding that going by his achievements in Lagos, the election is going to be in favour of Tinubu.

“The number of resourceful people that he has produced, and the political party he founded and sustained are a testament to his abilities. Judging by the action of some Yoruba groups, I urge Asiwaju not to see anybody or group as his enemy but rather bring them together for a common goal. My group members will always show their loyalty to support his candidacy, as a matter of fact, the only Yoruba security operative drumming support without fear.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Tinubu attaining presidency is achievable if we all team up to support our brother as other tribes are teaming up to support theirs going by the adage that ‘if we have a child with robust waist, we cannot neglect the child to decorate the waist of other person’s children.’ We should however think of the unborn generation that will read about our contribution towards the success of producing another Yoruba president in the history of our dear nation.

“Conclusively, the OPC boss calls on all groups in the southwest to come together and speak with one voice, it is a must for all of us to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and pull a weighty vote in the 2023 elections. We should go all out to our people to protect, mobilise, pull votes for him and also see to his swearing-in.





“The OPC Reformed watchword is to think Yoruba first and it will not relent in achieving what we stand for so we are officially declaring our support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who will be Nigeria’s 15th president come 2023 by the grace of God.”