In a significant development, the Governing Council of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, has announced the appointment of Mr Olufemi Stephen Sowunmi, FCA, as the new bursar of the institution.

The appointment comes as a result of the council’s unanimous decision, ratified during its 210th meeting held on Thursday, September 21st, 2023.

Mr Sowunmi, a distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, brings with him a wealth of experience and an impressive educational background.

Born on March 20, 1972, in Funtua, Katsina, Sowunmi embarked on his academic journey with secondary education at Sango-Ota High School and later at Anglican Grammar School, Okenla, Ife, Ogun.

His dedication to education led him to the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun, where he obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Science Laboratory Technology with Distinction in 1994.

Notably, Mr. Sowunmi became an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in 2000 and achieved the status of a Fellow in 2014. His academic accomplishments extended to Olabisi Onabanjo University itself, where he earned a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) Honours Degree in Accounting with Second Class Upper Division in 2009.

Mr Sowunmi’s journey within the university began in November 2003 when he joined as a Principal Accountant in the Bursary Department. Over the years, he served in various capacities, including Final Accounts, Reconciliation and Due Process, Treasury and Information Management, and as the College Accountant for the College of Agricultural Sciences, Ayetoro.

His dedication and expertise were recognized as he was appointed Deputy Bursar on October 1, 2017, and currently holds the position of Deputy Bursar/Accountant at the Postgraduate School of the University.

Throughout his tenure at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Mr. Sowunmi actively contributed to various university committees and initiatives, demonstrating his commitment to the institution.

He served as the Finance Officer and Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) OOU Branch Welfare Scheme, among other notable roles.

Mr Sowunmi’s appointment as bursar will officially commence on December 14, 2023, and is set to extend for a period of five years.

