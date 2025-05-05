BREAKING: Makinde reshuffles cabinet

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has carried out a cabinet reshuffle.

The governor, in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, made this disclosure on Monday.

According to the letter, the reshuffle will see the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Barr. Seun Ashamu, move to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, while the current Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Hon Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, will move to the Ministry of Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport.

The Commissioner for Public Works, Prof Dahud Shangodoyin, has been moved to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Solihu Adelabu, has been moved to the Ministry of Establishments and Training, while the current Commissioner for Establishments, Hon Segun Olayiwola, will now man the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

The letter indicated that the movements are with immediate effect, as the governor charged the commissioners to continue to discharge their duties with utmost loyalty and commitment to the state.

