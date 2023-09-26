The African Radio Drama Association, in partnership with Community Initiatives to Promote Peace (ARDA-CIPP), has trained over 40 youths from four local government areas of Kaduna State on how to use social media platforms to promote peace.

The one-day training, under the theme ‘Using Social Media to Promote Peace Online and Offline,’ was organized by ARDA-CIPP.

The Deputy Programme Manager, Oluwaseun Ajiboye, mentioned that youths from Kachia, Kajuru, Kaduna North, and Zaria were invited for the training.

Ajiboye urged the youths to post positive content on social media platforms, emphasising that what is posted can have both positive and negative effects.

She noted that individuals are responsible for what they post, and it is essential to be mindful and share content that will have a positive impact on communities.

Regarding the significance of social media, one of the speakers, Olubunmi Olar, noted, ‘Social media is an integral part of today’s world.

It helps people stay connected and share ideas, thoughts, and opinions with others in a safe and secure environment.

It can also be used to promote businesses, organisations, and causes and to stay informed about current trends. You can use social media to promote your beliefs, products, or services.’

He counselled the youths to use social media wisely to promote peace and also utilise it for earning a living.

Olar highlighted a case from 2015 when politicians recruited social media trolls to discredit opponents.

He urged the youths not to allow themselves to be used as trolls and to refrain from posting malicious and disparaging statements against individuals, tribes, or religious groups.





‘If owners of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc., can make billions of dollars from what you and I post on these social platforms (because if you didn’t post, they wouldn’t earn anything), I see no reason why you should not use your platform to earn money,’ he counselled them.

Additionally, one of Kaduna’s social media influencers, Judith Caleb, advised the youths against spreading fake news on social media platforms.

She highlighted that, over the years, many crises in Kaduna broke out due to fake news and misinformation. For instance, false posts like ‘Ana kashe kashe’ (killing is going on) would circulate, leading to violent reactions in the town.

Thus, as youths ambassadors, she urged the youths to counter such negative news, believing it would help reduce hate speech or the spread of lies.

