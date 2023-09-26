The Ogun State Government cancelled all arrangements in respect of the Independence Day celebration on October 1.

This was contained in a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, that this was in line with the directive of the Federal Government that this year’s Independence Day celebration should be low-key.

Talabi noted that the decision by the federal government is to reflect the mood of the nation.

While the state government enjoined citizens of the state to spend the time solemnly praying for the country,

The statement said, “It is the strong belief of the government under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun that the supplications of the people at this crucial time will be answered by God.

“We seek the understanding and cooperation of all and sundry as we observe a low-key independence anniversary this year, believing that better times lie ahead of us as a people.”

