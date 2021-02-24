One person abducted, two others sustained injuries during attack by gunmen in Niger

A businessman has been killed and two others were injured by some gunmen suspected to be armed bandits in Ebo community in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident occurred at about 10:00 pm on Tuesday when the gunmen, numbering about 10, invaded the community with sophisticated weapons, launched an attack on the community and in the process, two villagers were said to have sustained gunshots injuries, while the businessman identified as one Sule Isah was allegedly abducted and taken away by the rampaging gunmen.

Tribune Online however gathered that one of the two injured persons who was rushed to the hospital for treatment has since responded to treatment and has been discharged from the hospital while the second person was still on admission in the hospital, but has since been stabilized by Medical personnel in the hospital.

It was further learnt that the kidnapped victim, Sule Isah (sales boy) to one Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, a prominent politician in Niger State.

Further checks revealed that the kidnapped victim owns a phone shop and was allegedly targeted by the gunmen on a market day in the community.

The gunmen were said to have struck shortly after all vigilantes had closed after the working hours on Tuesday and returned home to rest after almost every market men and women had locked their shops for the day, thereby responsible for the attack.

An eye witness informed our reporter that when the armed men arrived they went straight to the shop and started beating the people with sticks and lashes urging them to leave or be killed just as they scared the villagers with their sophisticated weapons.

Tribune Online investigation further revealed that that particular shop usually witnessed very high patronage during the market day, hence it became a target of the bandits.

Meanwhile, concerted efforts by this reporter to speak with the spokesman of the State’s Police Command, DSP Abiodun Wasiu was however futile as he didn’t respond to the several calls made to his telephone.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…One person abducted One person abducted

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..One person abducted One person abducted

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE