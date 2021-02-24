Apostle Suleman apologises for remark on COVID-19

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries (Worldwide), Apostle Johnson Suleman, has apologised over his recent remarks on Covid-19, while telling his critics not to condemn some of his activities if they will not commend his good ones.

Apostle Suleman who has been in the eye of the storm over an allegation of adultery with the wife of one of his former pastors, however, apologised for his remark on COVID-19 which did not go down well with several of his fans across the globe.

The cleric had jokingly inferred that he was literally praying that COVID-19 should not subside during the lockdown in 2020 because of the unusual good time he was having with his wife and children at home.

Speaking on Tuesday morning at a two-day crusade organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oghara branch in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, the cleric averred that enemies were not usually far from their victims.

The crusade, which started on Monday, was tagged: “Oghara Liberation Crusade with Apostle Johnson Suleman” with tens of thousands of worshippers in attendance and several miracles at the Oghara Township Stadium.

Delivering a message on the topic: ‘Why You Need God,’ the controversial Auchi-born cleric gave reasons mankind needs God to include: God loves everyone, He needs everyone and that there’s life after death.

He reaffirmed that a man’s enemies were people of his household who would only mind their businesses when one is yet to hit the limelight.

“Enemies everywhere, your eminence determines your enemies, once you’re important, get ready for attack; only ripe mangoes attract stones.

“If nobody bothers you, it’s because you’re a nobody; if you’re a somebody, then somebody must bother you.

“The wickedness of this life is not far away; it’s among your folks. The enemy of a doctor is a doctor; the enemy of an evangelist is an evangelist and the enemy of a pastor is a pastor,” he averred.

While admitting that he was not beyond correction, Apostle Suleman said he regretted the video suggesting that he was insensitive to the devastating effects of COVID-19, adding that the money he used to purchase a private jet during COVID-19 lockdown was not proceeds from tithes and offerings.

“There’s a video going round that is trending about me; it was posted by a pastor. There’s nobody in this world that cannot be advised.

“I will be stupid to say I don’t care what people say, I would only care if people say it rightly. If you cannot commend me, you cannot condemn me.

“That of COVID, I regretted the way it came out because I was telling them that my wife is so happy that I am at home.

“My wife was like, ‘aah can my husband stay at home like this, can life be this sweet?’ Not that we were happy that people were dying, that’s insensitive.

“But they normally pick up a little error and blow it up. When I saw that video, I went on my knees and said Holy Spirit, I’m sorry about this. I cannot say this. I don’t know how it came out of my mouth.

“The people I will listen to are those who commended my good work.”

On the viral video from a Nigerian in Japan disparaging the private jet he had bought, the Apostle said he was not a public servant neither was he voted into power for someone to begin to accuse him of not building modern roads in Auchi.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…