Reps approve N11.35bn capital expenditure for Police Trust Fund

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, approved the sum of N11,352,457,101.70 for the implementation of the 2020 capital budget for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, which elapsed on March 31, 2021.

The lawmakers gave the approval after the consideration of the report/recommendation of the House Committee on Police Affairs, at the Committee on Supply.

Breakdown of the budget showed that the sum of N176,768,526.50 is for Personnel Expenditure; N547,125,592.20 is for Overhead Expenditure while N10,628,562,983 is for Capital Expenditure for the year ending April 30, 2021.

In his lead debate, Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon Usman Bello Kumo, explained that the Recurrent Expenditure of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund (PTF) totalling N729,894,118.7, for 2020 has been moved to Capital Expenditure Component to cater for the purchase Buffalo specialised vehicle which incurred an additional sum of N190 million to replace the Hilux Pick-Up Vans which are believed to be more durable but costlier hence the units reduced from 260 to 200.

He added that the remaining balance totalling N533,894,117.70 would be used to procure drugs and medical equipment for the police personnel being amongst the core mandate of the NPTF.

According to him, the purchase of the utility vehicles has been replaced with the procurement of the COVID-19 protection kits for the police personnel amounting to N358,379,191.

Hon. Kumo further noted that the NPTF total projected income was N34,984,314,243 but the Joint Committees recommended N11,352,457,101.70 which is the capital aspect of the Budget and will be terminated on April 30, 2021, and the remaining balance of N23,631,857,141.30 will be carried over to the 2021 budget.

He explained that the report was to satisfy a financial shortfall that arose at the end of 2020, which made it expedient to undertake the legislative duty.

According to him, the legislative action was to ensure the process of effective policing is not halted due to the unavailability of funds, as a direct result of the lack of the relevant approval for the much-needed funds which should be available for operations.

Also at plenary, the House called on the authorities of Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) to immediately reinstate the 15 Cadets who were dismissed unlawfully.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a report on the petition on the unlawful withdrawal and relegation of Mohammed Ibrahim and 53 others, presented by Chairman, House Committee on Public Petitions, chaired by Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso.

In his remarks, Hon Abubakar Nalaraba stated that the public petitions committee had extensively investigated the issue and came to the conclusion that the dismissal of the cadets was unlawful and should be reversed. They should also be allowed to enjoy their privileges without discrimination.

To this end, the House urged the Minister of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff to instruct the Commandant of the Respondent who in this case is the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna to, as a matter of urgency, reinstate the following 15 Cadet Officers who have completed their courses and were graduated but wrongly dismissed.

The lawmakers observed that the 15 Cadet Officers in question had completed their courses of study, passed the prescribed examinations and were graduated and convocated prior to the dossier review that indicted them against this backdrop, it is judiciously expedient that they should be given their academy Certificates and posted to their various Commands for onward redeployment;

“After their reinstatement, the 15 Cadets should be accorded all the requisite courtesies and privileges due to them as Officers of the Nigerian Army without any discrimination. The House urged the Commandant to tamper justice with mercy by releasing the Degree Certificates of those Cadets whose disciplinary entries were below seven so that they can seek integration in the larger society.

“The House also noted that these exclude those whose cases border on academic ineptitude and were withdrawn on such grounds.”

