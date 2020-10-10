OndoDecides2020: Ajayi votes, alleges security compromise

The Deputy Governor and the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the Ondo State governorship election, Agboola Ajayi, has voted at his polling Unit 4, Ward 2, Ese-Odo Local Government.

Agboola, one of the major contenders for the governorship seat in Alagbaka Government House, voted at 10:36 am on Saturday.

It should be noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the names of 17 political parties on the ballot papers.

Asides the deputy Governor, the other two major contenders are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Agboola while speaking shortly after casting his vote, lauded the electorate for the massive turnout and the peaceful conduct at the polling unit.

“You can see the turnout is encouraging. And the election is peaceful.”

He, however, expressed regret over the security arrangement for the poll, alleging that security agencies colluded with the All Progressives Congress in supervising the intimidation of voters.

According to him, “I observed that the turnout was very encouraging but I want to also say it the way we have seen it here the security arrangement is a bit compromised. It was exactly what happened in Edo state.

“We want to appeal to security agents to live up to expectation and continue to be neutral, to ensure that every Nigerians vote counts. I just received a call that a senior militant in this country, Chief Ajube who is not at all a member of this community had laid sieged somewhere, telling the people to vote for APC and security men are there watching him.

“I hereby call on the IGP to direct his men to do justice, this is injustice and barbaric, they should allow people to cast their vote freely because people are ready to vote freely.”

He advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to live up to expectations by being neutral and accountable to the electorate.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

