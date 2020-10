An attempt by Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, the governorship candidate of the PDP in the ongoing governorship election in Ondo State, to vote suffered a temporary setback as the card reader machine became faulty.

Jegede who remained calm while the INEC official fixed the machine told people that “they say the machine is faulty. When it came to my turn, the machine is faulty”.

Moments later, the PDP candidate cast his vote. His wife had earlier voted at the same polling unit.