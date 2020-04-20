Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Monday, said the first confirmed Coronavirus index case in the state has tested negative to the virus after treatment.

Disclosing the recovery during a press conference in Akure, Ondo State capital, Akeredolu said the first patient of the infection in the state is now completely healed and free to go home and resume his normal life.

He also confirmed that the second confirmed case in the state also tested negative once and still awaiting the result of the second test.

The military officer who was diagnosed with the infection has been receiving treatment since he was discovered to have contracted the virus after returning to the country from an international assignment in India.

The governor who explained that the military officer had tested negative twice while adding that all the 22 persons whose blood samples were taken for having contact with the first index case also tested negative.

He said: “On April 12th, the first follow up sample was taken as part of the medical review of the patient. The result came out negative on April 13th.

“Not satisfied and in full compliance with the standard procedure of COVID–19 medical review, the second sample was taken on Thursday, April 16th, 2020 and the result came out again as negative.

“Due to the two consecutive negative results and his stable clinical condition, the patient is hereby declared fit for discharge. This is in line with the standard COVID -19 patient discharge criteria.”

Akeredolu who expressed the determination of his government to fight the pandemic and protect the people of the state described as unfortunate the rise in the confirmed cases in the country.

He, however, said the South-West governors have adopted a joint protocol towards controlling the spread of the pandemic on the region.

He listed the steps to include the immediate closure of all entry points in the six states of South-West and the compulsory wearing of nose masks by everyone.

He said: “This includes the immediate closure of all the Entry Points of our six states. The compulsory wearing of nose masks by everyone coming out of their homes effective from Friday, April 24th, 2020.

“That people involved in essential services or dealing in medicine, water and consumable items, in particular traders and market men/women should also wear nose masks while outside plying their trade.

“It simply means, the six states are cooperating to make sure that inter-state trafficking of goods and human beings are halted in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus.”

He warned that stepping out of homes without nose mouth would attract stiffer penalties while “individuals who violate or disobey the interstate travel ban by attempting to cross the border of one state to the order in the South-western part of Nigeria will be arrested and liable to be prosecuted.”

The governor said this was designed to reduce contamination and infection and possibly avoid community transmission.

“It will be a serious breach of the COVID-19 precautionary measure for any individual starting from Friday, April 24th, 2020, not to wear the face mask while outside his or her place of abode or out on the street or anywhere within the society.

“The moment you step out of your home to the streets of Ondo State, you must wear your face mask.

He said the state government has directed for massive production of face masks for all our citizens to ensure that the mandatory wearing of a mask is achieved in the state.

He, however, noted that the daily curfew which was imposed by the state government appeared to be assisting in curbing the spread of the virus

“If we avoid shaking hands, sitting close to one another, hugging as well as other forms of social and physical contact that make it possible for the virus to be transmitted, we will save our own lives and the lives of our family and dear ones.

“We must continue to wash our hands regularly and thoroughly using water and soap and sanitiser,” he said.

