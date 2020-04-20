Lockdown, time for teachers to become digitally literate, says Teachers Registration Council

The Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has described the current lockdown where normal academic activities are disrupted and all students and their teachers in the country are confined to their houses due to COVID-19 pandemic as a wake up call for the country to make its teachers digitally literate.

Registrar of the council, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, said this on Monday, saying the reality on ground where teachers could no longer on their own impart knowledge and skills on their students without governments’ e-lessons intervention on TV and radio had really exposed the poor state at which majority of Nigerian teachers are as of today as regards digital literacy and equipment.

According to him, there are still lots of Nigerian teachers, especially in the remote communities, who cannot operate computers let alone use the internet to reach their students.

He said: “If majority of teachers are digitally literates and equipped with devices like their counterparts in the developed countries, they would have easily continued imparting knowledge and skills on their students from home.

“That is why to us in TRCN, this current lockdown is a wake-up call for us as a country. This is because if teachers are digitally literate, it will revolutionise the teaching profession and change the all-time narrative of physical face-to-face classroom arrangement between teachers and their students in the country. It will no longer be mandatory for teachers to be physically present in class before they can reach out to their students.

“That is the best global practice and the world will not wait for us on this nor any other as an individual and as a country.”