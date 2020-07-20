Ondo APC primary: Voting ends in Ondo APC primary
Voting has been concluded in the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.
The voting exercise which started a 2 pm ended at exactly 8:30 pm.
The chairman of the Election Committee, Alhaji Yaya Bello, who announced the end of voting, invited the agents of the aspirants while sorting of the votes has commenced.
Details later…
