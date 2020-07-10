Ondo APC not divided, Spokesman insists

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, said there was no division in the party in the state, contrary to the insinuation from some members of the party.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Alex Kalejaye, who stated this in Akure, Ondo State capital, maintained that the party remains undivided and those making noise over the state of the party in the state are planning to create an artificial crisis by fictionalising the party.

Kalejaye who said the only party executive led by Hon. Ade Adetimehin was put in place in 2018 saying “the only State Executive Committee, under the Chairmanship of Engr. Ade Adetimehin was inaugurated in June 2018 and has since been adjudged to be properly constituted by a competent court of law.

“This exco that legally inhabits and operates from the only State secretariat at Oyemekun Road, in Akure, has worked assiduously for the wellbeing of the chapter and enjoys tremendous support from the party faithful across the state.

“It is therefore curious that Mr Olatunja, who was not part of the process during the state Congress, over two years ago, would appear from nowhere and announce himself as a factional chairman.

“We perceive his action as an extension of the gross indiscipline the Engr. Adetimehin- led exco has strived relentlessly to stamp out of the party in the last two years.

“Olatunja and his co-travellers have demonstrated that they are solely out to cause confusion within the fold and lower the image of the chapter before stakeholders outside the state.

“While embarking on a deep investigation to unravel the true identities of those behind this exercise in futility.

The party, however, warned Olatunja and his co-travellers to desist from parading himself as a factional chairman of the party in the state or face prosecution for impersonation.

