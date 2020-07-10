Immigration stops 58 Nigerian Doctors attempting to fly to UK without Visa
•Says no communication from Health Ministry
The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos has refused departure of 58 Nigerian Doctors who attempted travelling aboard a UK bound aircraft flight number ENT 550, registration number SP-ES that flew in from London.
In a statement made available to the Saturday Tribune on Friday by the Spokesman of the NIS, DC Sunday James, 56 of the Doctors had no Visa for entry to the United Kingdom, while only two had a visa.
According to the NIS statement, “The 58 Medical Doctors were refused departure in line with Section 31, subsection 2a and b, on powers conferred on the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service by the Immigration Act 2015, to prohibit departure of any person under the conditions stated in the Act.
“The chartered flight approved for landing in Nigeria was to carry 42 medical doctors for a training program but they were 58, with only two of them having Visa for entry into the UK, a situation that calls for refusal of departure.
“The Nigeria Immigration Service as the agency saddled with control of entry and departure from Nigeria of persons will not allow individuals or groups of well-educated Nigerians who should know the procedures for travelling out of their country and the requirements, which include having a valid visa for entry into a destination country to leave.
This is to avoid refusal of Entry and repatriation back to Nigeria amidst Covid-19 pandemic and spreading of same as well as flouting the Federal Government’s directive on the restriction of international flights unless for an essential reason as approved by the government.
“There is no official communication to the Service from the Ministry of Health in Nigeria or any known Medical body notifying the NIS of the travel of this number of Medical Doctors. The Aircraft has departed for London without the Medical Doctors.
“The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, MFR, is taking this opportunity to advise Nigerians to always adhere to travel protocols and ensure they have Valid passports with Valid Visa to the country they intended travelling to before going to any Airport, Seaport or Land Border Control to avoid refusal to depart.”
