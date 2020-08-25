Ahead of the governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has constituted his campaign team for the election scheduled for October 10, 2020, with about 957 members.

While the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Victor Olabimtan is the Director-General (DG) of the campaign team, the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Ade Adetimehin as the Chairman of the Campaign Committee.

The list which consists of about 957 members of the party in the state is grouped under various committees to oversee the return of Akeredolu as the governor of the state.

Also in the list includes, former deputy governors of the state, serving and former members of the National Assemblies under the APC, serving Minister, Commissioners, youth leader, Women leaders and leaders of the party among others form the committee’s membership.

Some of the committees include Finance and strategy planning, contact and mobilisation, media and publicity, legal matters, women mobilisation among others.

The committee is expected to be inaugurated soon.

