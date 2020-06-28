Ondo 2020: Ajayi alleges plot to remove him, Ondo Speaker

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, on Sunday, alleged that there was a master plot by the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, to impeach the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, and install his stooge to facilitate his removal as the deputy governor of the state.

Ajayi while speaking through his Media Adviser, Mr Allen Sowore, in a letter directed to Oleyelogun, said the plot was designed to pave way for his eventual removal from office by the lawmakers and give it legal backing.

Sowore in the letter warned Oleyelogun to be wary of some members of the House of Assembly who are planning to snatch the symbol of the House from him to legalise their action in removing him and Ajayi.

According to him, 19 out of the 23 lawmakers were invited to the Government House where the impeachment process against him was finalized and financial inducement of N10m for their signatures was offered.

Sowore said “To this end, the invitation has been extended to the 19 of out of the 23 APC members of the State House of Assembly at the Government House Ground Alagbaka, Akure, on 28th June 2020, where the impeachment process against Agboola Ajayi will be finalized and financial inducement of N10m for their signatures will be offered.

“I have no reason to doubt your integrity. But there are desperate politicians in Alagbaka who will stop at nothing to arm-twist the Honourable Members to carry out this illegal act.

“I’m therefore compelled to urge you in the overall interest of the good people of Ondo State, to stay away from this clandestine plan to remove the Deputy Governor at all cost.

“I must equally inform you that, in their unbridled desire to remain in power, they have also planned to snatch the House of Assembly Mace – the symbol of authority from you. Be vigilant.”

“The most desirable business of the House of Assembly now should be the continuing probe of the recovered loot but now missing N4.3billion.

However, Akeredolu said Ajayi is being haunted by his illogical lies and described the allegations as tissues of lies and propaganda.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, the governor said “We are not surprised that they are coming out in this manner. This issues raised are not just pedestrian; they are tissues of lies and propaganda. These obviously, are hunting the man who had hyped himself out of relevance.

“It is, perhaps, illogical that the Governor with ‘minority’ in the Assembly will be inviting the Deputy Governor’s ‘majority’ for what they feel appropriate for their imaginary thoughts.

“Mr Governor has decided to remain calm and unmoved amid all these lies. There are periods you fight your battles; at other times, you require silence and allow the lies of your adversaries to fight your battles on your behalf.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fresh Crisis Looms In APC •Party To Resolve 170 Petitions, May Dissolve State Excos

IF what is brewing in Lagos will hold true for many troubled state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the reconciliation bid of the national caretaker committee is likely to birth a fresh wave of crisis for… Read Full Story

Ajimobi’s Burial Site: Our choice of burial site not approved by Oyo govt —Family •We’ve granted them a waiver, but… —Govt

Fresh controversy over the final resting place of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi emerged on Saturday as sources close to the family accused the Oyo State government of not approving their choice place for the burial of the former governor… Read Full Story

APC Derailing From Founding Ideals — Tinubu

NATIONAL leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reviewed the development leading to the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and sounded an alarm bell that the party is derailing from its founding ideals… Read Full Story

UPDATE: Oyo State goes after private hospitals •Seals 5 clinics over quackery, more to follow

OWNERS of private medical facilities operating under unprofessional conditions are in trouble in Oyo State as the government, on Saturday, said it has sealed five private health facilities in Saki and Ibadan metropolis over unprofessional and illegal practices… Read Full Story

We’re Not Responsible For Delay In Ajimobi’s Burial ― Oyo Govt

The Oyo State Government has strongly denied insinuations that it is responsible for the delay in burying the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died on Thursday… Read Full Story

Deliver Edo, Ondo, Buhari tasks APC governors

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has given governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the marching order to reclaim Edo State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following its recent flipping to… Read Full Story

Adam’s Second Fall On The Eve Of EdoEN Election

SINCE its formation, the various political tendencies that came together under the aegis of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) have found it difficult to evolve as a compatible ideological whole. Critics of the party have levelled a charge that APC was hurriedly put together to grab power and was consequently… Read Full Story

Edo, Ondo Elections: Whither The Opposition Parties?

In February this year, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ‘sanitised its register by retaining only 18 political parties. A total of 74 parties were axed by the commission as empowered by extant laws. The exercise came against the complaints from many quarters on the huge number of parties in… Read Full Story

Ajimobi: Last Supper With A Sanmonri, Constituted Into Authority

UNLIKE my wont, words failed me repeatedly this morning. Ever imagine billows of smoke failing to sprout out of the blacksmith’s forge? Or the canary suddenly failing to spit its melodious rhythm? But that has been my abiding forte in the last one hour or so. Writing, cancelling, rewriting, erasing, rewording and cancelling… Read Full Story

ONDO GOV ELECTION: Who Gets The Ticket In PDP?

AS the October 10 governorship election draws near in Ondo state, the people of the state are gearing up and studying political events in the state, it is apparent that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is working hard to give the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) a good fight in the election and take over power in the state… Read Full Story

FAAN Holds Dry Run Airport Simulation Exercise At Lagos, Abuja Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has held dry run simulation exercises at domestic terminals of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos… Read Full Story