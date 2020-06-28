Deliver Edo, Ondo, Buhari tasks APC governors

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has given governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the marching order to reclaim Edo State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following its recent flipping to the opposition.

He also charged that Ondo State must be retained by the governing party in the forthcoming election. The president handed down the command on Friday at a meeting with some of the party’s governours led by the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu.

Also at the meeting were the newly inaugurated chairman of the APC national caretaker/convention planning committee and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni; chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Sani Bello (Niger). gathered that President Buhari told the governors to mobilise themselves to do all that is necessary to make sure that Edo does not remain in the PDP.

He was said to have been disappointed that a serving APC governor could be driven to the point of leaving the party and aligning with the opposition.

Recall that Governor Obaseki recently defected to the PDP after he was disqualified from contesting the APC primaries for the coming Edo gubernatorial election following a long-running tussle with the erstwhile national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

He has now emerged as the governorship candidate of the PDP in a role reversal with APC’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who he beat in the 2016 election as the candidate of the then opposition party.

Sources close to the meeting informed that President Buhari was critical about the crises in the governing party and was said to have reiterated his warning that the APC may disintegrate if the crises in it are allowed to fester.

