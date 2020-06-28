APC derailing from founding ideals — Tinubu

NATIONAL leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reviewed the development leading to the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and sounded an alarm bell that the party is derailing from its founding ideals.

Tinubu in a statement entitled “Becoming the Party. We Were Intended to Be,” issued on Saturday, said, “an honest person must admit the party had entered a space where it had no good reason to be.”

The former Lagos State governor, however, dismissed those predicting the disintegration of the APC and its “imminent demise,” saying such predictions were “premature and mean-spirited.”

“The trouble is not that we would forfeit our collective existence but whether we were in danger of losing our collective purpose. In some ways, this possibility is of greater concern.

“A political party that has lost sight of the reason for its existence becomes but the vehicle of blind and clashing ambitions. This is not what drove the APC’s creation,” Asiwaju Tinubu said.

The APC leader commended the dissolved NWC for earning what he called important victories for the party, including the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, though he condemned the resort to court to settle internal party

wrangling.

Tinubu noted that Buhari, by dissolving the NWC during the last NEC meeting of the party, did what a concerned leader would do, but said: “The more troubling consideration is that so many trusted people acted in such a way as to force the president to put aside the issues of statecraft in order to address these problems.”

He chided those who linked the dissolution of the NWC to the end of his rumoured 2023 presidential ambition, an ambition he said he does not have, for now, describing them as political Nostradamus.

He tasked the ousted national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to return to Edo to energise the campaign for the party’s governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to deliver the state.

He also tasked party leaders and members to channel their energies into ensuring victory for the APC in Edo and Ondo states, just as he charged the dissolved NWC members to sheathe their sword and be prepared to seek party offices again.

