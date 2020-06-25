Nigerian Society of Engineers adopts LASU researchers for sponsorship

NIGERIAN Society of Engineers (NSE) has indicated its readiness to henceforth adopt “meaningful research works” carried out by members of the academic staff of the Faculty of Engineering, Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, for sponsorship

The chairman of the group, Victoria Island branch, Lagos, John Audu, gave this hint at the main campus of the university recently during a presentation and demonstration of an automated solar-powered hand washing station machine invented by a group of researchers from the university’s Faculty of Engineering..

Among LASU’s top principal officers at the event were the deputy vice chancellor in charge of administration, Professor Oyedamola Oke; dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Professor Elkanah Oyetunji; the director, Directorate of Research Management and Innovations, Professor Olumuyiwa Odusanya, and the registrar, Mr Olayinka Amuni.

The NSE boss said his branch decided to adopt the research work and any other in the future from the faculty members after being satisfied with the invented automated hand washing machine, noting that such support would boost their morale and encourage them to carry out more projects that are sustainable and beneficial to mankind.

While commending LASU researchers for the work, he said in a statement made available to newsmen by the university’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, that he believed that the collaborations with LASU would not end in the way of other similar institutions in the past that did not yield positive results.

In his remarks at the event, the vice chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, said the automated hand washing machine is part of the university’s contributions to the ongoing fight against COVID-19 pandemic and for the subsequent personal hygiene in and outside the university community.

While commending the research team and tasking them to come up with more needs-driven projects, he appreciated the NSE team for its interest to partner with the university.

Explaining the operations of the hand washing machine, the leader of the team, who doubles as the COVID -19 research team leader from the engineering faculty of the university, Dr. Nurudeen Raji, said the machine can be used at once by three persons, each at one metre apart from the other, without touching the tap or the soap.

