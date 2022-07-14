On Muslim-Muslim ticket

A Muslim/Muslim presidency being proposed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their cohorts or any other party in the coming dispensation is most unacceptable because it will create unprecedented chaos in Nigeria.

It is an affront on the sensibility of Nigerians and apart from being uncivilised in the Nigerian political space, being a secular state where religion has taken a central stage in the political structure; it will further fuel disunity among the people.

The APC shouldn’t plunge the country into religious turmoil at a time when Christians are already being slaughtered, maimed and killed in the North for no just cause. Never again will Nigerians tolerate afflictions we are presently going through in this country under Buhari/Osinbajo maladministration, resulting in daily killings, maiming and kidnapping of innocent people all over the country.

We are already witnessing a failed state where ISWAP, Boko Haram, armed herdsmen and terrorists massacre innocent and defenceless people and other innocent citizens for free and none is prosecuted; it is like the military is overwhelmed and incapable of fighting this menace successfully.

Nigerians cannot quickly forget Kashim Shettima administration’s lapse when he was governor of Borno State, resulting in the abduction of the Chibok girls, some of whom are still missing. So, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and all Christian members must rise and vote massively against the Muslim/Muslim ticket, as Christians who vote for this ticket would be signing their death warrants, those of their children and unborn generations of Nigerians.

All patriotic Nigerians must speak up against the elimination of innocent citizens and vote out overwhelmingly a government that has not lived up to expectations in fighting corruption, insecurity and boosting the country’s economy.

It is time for our politicians to learn to make sacrifices and be sensitive to the feelings and aspirations of the people as we are in election year and our politicians should learn to balance our sensibilities.

Chief Adesunbo Onitiri,

Lagos.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.On Muslim-Muslim On Muslim-Muslim

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.On Muslim-Muslim On Muslim-Muslim





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP