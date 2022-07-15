On prison attacks

The Nigeria correctional service is no longer safe for the awaiting trial inmates and convicted prisoners; the Abolongo prison in Oyo town in Oyo State was attacked on October 22, 2021 by yet-to-be-identified gunmen and they succeeded in their deadly operation by freeing some hardened criminals in the custody and one awaiting trial inmate was shot dead.

The crime rate in Nigeria keeps increasing as a result of the inability of the Federal Government to beef up security around people and even the inmates in its custody and many criminals have been set free from prison custody to tamper with the lives of the people.

The attack on Kuje prison which led to some Boko Haram members being freed from custody is sad, especially given the fact that six people lost their lives during the attack. Who is going to be held responsible for the killing of inmates at the Nigeria correctional service? Right-thinking members of the public will agree that the Federal Government is to be held responsible for its failure to protect the lives of the inmates.

The lasting solution is for the Federal Government to at this critical time establish police station, military base, DSS office, NSCDC office and Mobile Police office at each Nigeria correctional service across the nation. If this is done, it will be very difficult for the gunmen to think of attacking the prison in Nigeria.

I want to urge the Federal Government to move hardened criminals to a safe place. Members of the public should be extremely careful at this moment by reporting any suspected criminal to the police. All of us should be security-conscious in Nigeria.

Barrister Mumin Jimoh,

Ibadan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.On prison attacks On prison attacks

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.On prison attacks On prison attacks

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP