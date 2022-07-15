On prison attacks

Letters
By Barrister Mumin Jimoh
The Nigeria correctional service is no longer safe for the awaiting trial inmates and convicted prisoners; the Abolongo prison in Oyo town in Oyo State was attacked on October 22, 2021 by yet-to-be-identified gunmen and they succeeded in their deadly operation by freeing some hardened criminals in the custody and one awaiting trial inmate was shot dead.

The crime rate in Nigeria keeps increasing as a result of the inability of the Federal Government to beef up security around people and even the inmates in its custody and many criminals have been set free from prison custody to tamper with the lives of the people.

The attack on Kuje prison which led to some Boko Haram members being freed from custody is sad, especially given the fact that six people lost their lives during the attack. Who is going to be held responsible for the killing of inmates at the Nigeria correctional service? Right-thinking members of the public will agree that the Federal Government is to be held responsible for its failure to protect the lives of the inmates.

The lasting solution is for the Federal Government to at this critical time establish police station, military base, DSS office, NSCDC office and Mobile Police office at each Nigeria correctional service across the nation. If this is done, it will be very difficult for the gunmen to think of attacking the prison in Nigeria.

I want to urge the Federal Government to move hardened criminals to a safe place. Members of the public should be extremely careful at this moment by reporting any suspected criminal to the police. All of us should be security-conscious in Nigeria.

Barrister Mumin Jimoh,

Ibadan.

