On IGP tenure extension

The retention or extension of service for men such the Inspector General of Police and the Accountant General is now a norm or hallmark of the Muhammadu Buhari government and it is symptomatic and an evidence of illegality, impunity and corruption of the highest order.

Is the government trying to do away with retirement? Why is the government prepared to work or retain familiar faces? The retirees retained as the IGP now a sole administrator or political appointee? Why is this government being selective about retirement?

It seems the president’s weakness is being exploited by some people and this is creating a clash of interests and indecisiveness.

Moh’d Bagudu, Minna.

