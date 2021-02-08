We need water in Oke Ado

Please, we like to appeal to the Oyo State government under Governor Seyi Makinde and the Oyo State Water Corporation to provide us potable water in Oke-Ado area of Ibadan and other areas in Oyo-State in general because water supply is a priority if the state sincerely wants to fight outbreak of cholera, coronavirus pandemic and other dangerous diseases.

We last got water supply from the Oyo State Water Corporation over six months ago. Almost two years since the Seyi Makinde government came on board, we have not had water supply during festivities. Significantly, there was no water supply during the last two Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This is not about politics; please do your own investigations. During political campaigns, Governor Seyi Makinde promised us regular water supply in Oyo-State but we are not enjoying water supply as promised. Thanks for all your efforts on good governance of Oyo State.

Mr. Lanre Olakunle, Ibadan.

