On Federal Polytechnic, Ayede

HISTORY was made on February 2 when a Federal polytechnic was approved for Oyo State to be hosted by Ayede in Ogo Oluwa LGA. There have been agitations for additional higher institutions of learning to be sited in the zone as the only one there was engulfed in crises for years. We thank the government of Muhammadu Buhari.

We congratulate Governor Seyi Makinde during whose tenure the institution became a reality. Ayede people are good and accommodating so workers in the new institution will enjoy every minute of their stay there. We thank all traditional rulers and government functionaries for their roles in the establishment of the institution

Adelani Olawuyi, Ogbomoso

