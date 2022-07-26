Omo-Agege tasks security agencies to fish out aide’s killers

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has called on security agencies to fish out the killers of his legislative aide, Cyril Mudiagbe.

Senator Omo-Agege who expressed shock over the murder of Cyril, described him as dedicated, committed staff and “grassroots loyalists who believe in the cause of a truly great Delta State,” adding that “he did his utmost best to contribute towards the realisation of that dream, working with other legislative aides in my office”.

Popularly known as Makanaki, he was reported to have been shot dead in his house by unknown gunmen at the weekend in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Delta Central lawmaker prayed to God to give the family fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I received with shock and sadness, news of the brutal homicidal attack on Cyril, popularly known as Makanaki. Till the very end, Cyril was one of our grassroots loyalists who believe in the cause of a truly great Delta State and he did his utmost best to contribute towards the realisation of that dream, working with other legislative aides in my office.

“It is not only sad but very regrettable that audacious hoodlums can attack and murder such a young man with a promising future in his own home the way they murdered Cyril.

“As the news broke, It took me no time to call upon the police and our various security agencies to urgently begin to take all necessary actions towards unravelling this saddening mystery with the aim of bringing the evildoers to book.

“As we mourn over the untimely loss of our dear Cyril, I pray that God Almighty grant you the strength to bear this irreparable loss and hasten all efforts to bring his killers to justice”.

