The Federal Government, on Tuesday, reiterated its commitment to the prompt provision of relief to victims of humanitarian crises and disasters as well as the implementation of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) with the aim of ensuring that poor and vulnerable Nigerians are able to live better and more inclusive lives.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, gave the assurance in Abuja at the flag-off of the two-day Communication consultative forum’ with the theme: ‘Building effective communication strategies and competencies through partnerships in the humanitarian space.’

She explained that the Ministry was established by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 21st of August, 2019 in recognition of the need to harmonize, synergise, institutionalise as well as provide coordination of all government’s humanitarian response and social intervention programmes.

“Specifically, the Ministry was mandated to develop humanitarian policies and provide effective coordination of National and International humanitarian interventions; while ensuring strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and response. It is also charged with the responsibility of managing the formulation and implementation of fair-focused social inclusion and protection programmes in Nigeria.

“Since its inception, the Ministry has carried out its mandate effectively and efficiently with the cooperation and partnerships of relevant government MDAs, CSOs, UN Agencies and other partners and stakeholders. The Ministry has also enjoyed good relationships with the media who have played a critical role in communicating the programmes, interventions and activities of the Ministry.

“We have remained resolute and focused on providing prompt relief to victims of humanitarian crises and disasters as well as implementing the National Social Investment Programme with the aim of ensuring that poor and vulnerable Nigerians are able to live better and more inclusive lives.

“While carrying out our mandate, we are aware of the important role of effective communications in ensuring the tremendous work being done is properly communicated to the public. This is why we have put in a lot of effort to ensure all programmes, activities and interventions of the Ministry are well communicated across print, electronic and online media

“Furthermore, ladies and gentlemen, in view of the important nature of the mandate of the Ministry as the arm of Government that is directly involved in the socio-economic well-being of millions of Nigerians, the need to continually deploy effective communication strategies and scale such engagements cannot be overemphasized.

“This will ensure that the impact of the Ministry’s interventions in the lives of those who receive them are properly projected and communicated through consistent interface and connection with Nigerians. It also provides an opportunity for feedback that is valuable in improving the programmes and interventions.”

In his address, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, observed that humanitarian crises, disasters and social issues are complex in nature so also communicating these complexities to multiple players and the public requires the adoption of a coherent, cohesive and coordinated approach.

He averred that “this approach requires communication solutions that provide information, advisories and guidance across a broad range of issues to all groups, partners, stakeholders, people of concern and publics within the mandate of the Ministry, the Agencies under its supervision and other stakeholders.

“It is with a view to improve communications to ensure better understanding of the Ministry and is mandate that this Consultative Forum has been organised.





“We have at this forum today media and communications experts who will share from their wealth of experience over the next 2 days. Participants have been drawn from partner MDAs and organisations, CSOs, Security Agencies and other stakeholders who are all actors in Nigeria’s humanitarian space.

“The inter-relationship between all the aforementioned has created a need to develop strong and lasting working relationships to share ideas and find solutions.

“Hence the vision to set up communication strategies to better communicate the programmes and interventions of the ministry and the role of partners and stakeholders in executing the goals and objectives of providing immediate relief and durable solutions for those affected by humanitarian crisis, while meeting the needs of the target beneficiaries of all the intervention programmes,” he said.

