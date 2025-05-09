OMC commends NAHCON for commencing Hajj flights from Owerri

The Ogun State Muslim Council (OMC) has commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for its decision to designate Owerri as the first departure point for the 2025 Hajj flights.

The OMC, in a statement by its Secretary-General, Alhaji Kamal’deen Akintunde, said, “This significant development marks the first time in recent memory that the inaugural flight is departing from a state with a relatively small Muslim population. It is a laudable step toward promoting interfaith understanding, national unity and inclusivity.

“The Imo State governor, His Excellency, Hope Uzodima, is equally deserving of commendation for his proactive support and commitment to the welfare of intending pilgrims from his state.

“His efforts are a testament to the spirit of religious tolerance and cooperation that our dear country greatly needs.

“This inclusive gesture by NAHCON reflects a commendable shift in policy direction and sets a positive precedent for future Hajj operations across the country.”