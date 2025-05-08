Why Pope Leo XIV? What we know about popes picking new name

Over 130 Catholic Cardinals from across the world, on Thursday, elected Robert Prevost as the new Pope following the demise of Pope Francis.

The 69-year-old Cardinal emerged as the first pope from America after two failed attempts to elect a new pope, signalled by black smoke billowing from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

However, Pope Robert’s election was later signalled by white smoke rising from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday evening, followed by the ringing of bells at St. Peter’s Basilica.

Following his announcement, the new pope, who has now picked Pope Leo XIV, appeared on the central balcony of the basilica and greeted the faithful with a blessing: “Peace be with all of you!”

He spoke in Italian, Spanish, and Latin, emphasising his desire for global peace and unity.

Robert Prevost: Why Pope Leo XIV?

Like his predecessors, Robert Prevost, upon election, has chosen to be called Pope Leo XIV. While this is not done by compulsion, picking a new name became a common practice among popes from Pope John II in 533 AD.

Pope John II was born with the pagan name Mercurius and felt it was inappropriate for the Bishop of Rome to be named after a Roman god.

From John II, successive popes have continued the tradition of taking a new name upon their election to signify a new spiritual mission and often to signal the values, priorities, or inspirations they intend to emphasise during their papacy.

While many popes pick names to pay homage to saints or previous popes they admire, it also practice also suggests a symbolic break from the past in terms of transformation; a new papal vision, signaling the new pope’s intended focus as portrayed by the personality of the name the pope chose; and either continuity or a fresh direction for those who adopted names that had never been used before.

Who’s Pope Leo?

The name picked by the new Pope is not strange. In fact, it has been used by at least 13 past popes.

But many of them are either paying homage to Pope Leo I or any of the past popes who have also adopted the name or signaling their intentions to continue in their footsteps.

Pope Leo I, also known as Leo the Great, served as pope from 440 to 461 AD and is one of the most influential figures in the early Christian Church.

He was the first pope to be officially called “the Great” and was declared a Doctor of the Church for his theological writings and leadership during a time of significant doctrinal conflict.

Leo is perhaps best known for his pivotal role in shaping orthodox Christology, particularly through his Tome of Leo, a letter affirming that Christ is both fully divine and fully human. This document became a foundational text at the Council of Chalcedon in 451, which firmly established the doctrine of the two natures of Christ and solidified Leo’s theological legacy.

In addition to his doctrinal contributions, Leo I is remembered for his strong and courageous leadership in the face of political and military threats to Rome. Most famously, he is credited with persuading Attila the Hun to turn back from invading the city in 452, a moment that added to his reputation as both a spiritual and diplomatic force.

Leo also emphasized the authority of the papacy, reinforcing the idea that the Bishop of Rome was the successor of St. Peter and the central authority in the Church. His papacy laid much of the groundwork for the medieval understanding of the pope’s role, blending pastoral care, doctrinal clarity, and political influence.

Five past pontiffs and how they picked names

Pope Francis (2013–2025)

The immediate past pope, who was widely known as Pope Francis, was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

The late pontiff chose the name in honour of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his commitment to poverty, humility, and peace. It was a signal of the new pope’s desire to focus on simplicity, social justice, and care for the marginalized.

Pope Benedict XVI (2005–2013)

Pope Francis’ predecessor was Joseph Ratzinger as his original name before the world got to know as Pope Benedict XVI upon his election.

He cited St. Benedict of Nursia, founder of Western monasticism, as an inspiration. The name also evoked Pope Benedict XV, known for promoting peace during World War I—signaling a desire for reconciliation and spiritual renewal.

Pope John Paul II (1978–2005)

Like others, Pope John Paul II was named Karol Józef Wojtyła at birth. However, he chose the name in honor of his immediate predecessor, Pope John Paul I, who had died just 33 days into his papacy. John Paul I had chosen his name to honor John XXIII and Paul VI, reflecting continuity and respect for Vatican II reforms.

Pope Paul VI (1963–1978)

Born Giovanni Battista Montini, this late pontiff chose the name in reference to St. Paul the Apostle, known for his missionary zeal. Pope Paul VI saw himself as a global pastor, guiding the Church through modernization and international outreach, especially through completing the Second Vatican Council.

Pope Pius XII (1939–1958)

Eugenio Pacelli was the sixth recent pope before Pope Leo XIV, and he changed from his original name upon election as the head of the Catholic Church.

Pope Pius XII was said to have chosen this name to align himself with the long line of previous Pope Pius popes, particularly Pius XI, under whom he had served. The name symbolised tradition, order, and a continuation of conservative doctrine during turbulent times (especially World War II).

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE