Omah Lay, Tems regain freedom

Nigerian Pop singers Omah Lay and Tems will regain their freedom from police custody in Uganda after charges against them for breaching Covid-19 rules were dropped on Tuesday.

According to Arise TV, the Ugandan government ordered the prison where the singers and their manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi, to release them as charges against them “had been withdrawn.”

The musicians, their manager and four others were arrested for breaching coronavirus rules when they held a concert on Saturday in the capital, Kampala.

They were charged on Monday for “negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease” and police said they will be detained until Wednesday.

Earlier, government officials in Nigeria had said they were doing “everything possible” to ensure the release of the singers.

Nigeria’s Foreign Minister had tweeted that the government “was engaging with the Ugandan authorities at the “highest level”.

The head of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had also tweeted that “tremendous diplomatic progress has been made and they will be back very very soon by Gods grace.”

